Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 22,953 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,953 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Service Co. International stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

