Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on July 20th

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

DGX opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

