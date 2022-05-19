QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 59,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,540. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.17. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Several brokerages have commented on QUIK. StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

