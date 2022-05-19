QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 59,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,540. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.17. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Several brokerages have commented on QUIK. StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.