QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

