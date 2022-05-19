QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.17.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

