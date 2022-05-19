Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.7% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

