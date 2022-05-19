Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 216,414 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,414 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $466.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.94.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Workhorse Group Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.