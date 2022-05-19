Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,498 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.98.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

