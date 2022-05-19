Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $29.93 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.