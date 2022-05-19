Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vuzix worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

VUZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Vuzix stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The business’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

