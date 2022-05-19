Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,833 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

