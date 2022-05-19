Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

