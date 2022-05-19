Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

