RAI Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $587,615.00 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $23.17 million and $587,615.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,593.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00644356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00482626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,539.98 or 1.89975494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009080 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.