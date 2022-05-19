Rai Reflex Index 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.66 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00010042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $32.78 million and $2.66 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.01086462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.70 or 1.55219784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,884,831 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

