Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of RL opened at $95.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $91.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $50,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $40,466,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

