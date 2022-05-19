Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $472.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,525.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00628010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00485818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,313.78 or 1.87873952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars.

