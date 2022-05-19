Ravencoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.86 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $314.80 million and $16.86 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,615.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00791754 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,471.29 or 1.00008481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

