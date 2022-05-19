Raymond James Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.58.

TSE ERO opened at C$14.58 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

