Raymond James Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.91.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.46 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.