Raymond James Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.47.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.83. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.48 and a one year high of C$11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

