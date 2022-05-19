RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay Buys 200 Shares

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 200 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 36,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

