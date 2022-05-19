RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.09

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 1057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on RICK. Noble Financial began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $517.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

