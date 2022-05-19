RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,485. RE/MAX has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $435.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.