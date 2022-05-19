REAL (REAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. One REAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

