Realio Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72,935.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $319,880.63 and $72,935.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.64 or 0.01029824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00451304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,200.43 or 1.50331648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.