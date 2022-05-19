Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1,220.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.59. 132,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.