Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.18) to GBX 9,300 ($114.64) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.92) to GBX 8,000 ($98.62) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,364.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

