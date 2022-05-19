Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

