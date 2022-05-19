Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Trading Down 7.7%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 111,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 180,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

