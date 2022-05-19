Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Trading Down 7.7%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 111,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 180,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red White & Bloom Brands (RWBYF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.