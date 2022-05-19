Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sells 15,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

