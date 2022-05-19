Refinable Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.38 or 0.00916957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00449007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033281 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.36 or 1.57360182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

