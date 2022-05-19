REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $844.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

