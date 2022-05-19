REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.70

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 2223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $843.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

