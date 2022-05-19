Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.95% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $144,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.76. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

