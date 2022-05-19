Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.87% from the stock’s current price.

REKR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 32.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.