Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.87% from the stock’s current price.
REKR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.
Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.
