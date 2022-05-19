Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of RQHTF stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 340.25% and a negative net margin of 240.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

