Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,433 shares.The stock last traded at $28.72 and had previously closed at $28.43.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Relx (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
