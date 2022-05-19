Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,433 shares.The stock last traded at $28.72 and had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

