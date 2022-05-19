Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 587,400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Kellogg worth $139,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 289,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 153,462 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

NYSE K traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,245. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

