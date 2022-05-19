Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 795,400 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Southwest Airlines worth $120,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,474. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

