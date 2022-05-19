Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,609,332 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,609,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Emerson Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

