Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,794,132 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,794,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,466,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Oracle by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,215,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,995,000 after buying an additional 576,989 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,889. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.