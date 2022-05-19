Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.94% of Colliers International Group worth $123,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,510. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.35 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

