Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 163,059 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Campbell Soup worth $137,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 69,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

