Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 568.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $144,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 1,022,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,467,512. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.