Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.80% of New York Times worth $145,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,497. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

