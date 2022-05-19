Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 43,300 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.87% of Medifast worth $167,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Medifast by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Medifast by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE MED traded up $5.53 on Thursday, reaching $164.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.91. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

