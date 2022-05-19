Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,516,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $130,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

TLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

