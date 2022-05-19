Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Jean M. Franchi Sells 3,436 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $50,131.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,494.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

REPL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 274,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

