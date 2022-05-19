Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Buys $40,200.00 in Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,393,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,861,230.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KRMD stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.